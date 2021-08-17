Ditto (DITTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $64,744.00

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. Ditto has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $64,744.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ditto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00136512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00158222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.69 or 0.99895649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00921513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.31 or 0.06890363 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money . The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ditto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ditto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.