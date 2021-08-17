Ergo Price Hits $11.68 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Ergo has a market cap of $373.79 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $11.68 or 0.00024845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,997.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.43 or 0.06984234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.41 or 0.01464764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00391165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00151625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.51 or 0.00590482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.00362991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.08 or 0.00338486 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ERGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.