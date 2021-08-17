Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2021 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating.

8/9/2021 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.75 to $5.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

8/9/2021 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $5.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.90.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,335 shares of company stock worth $145,500 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 875,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 294,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

