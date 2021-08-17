CryptoTask Market Cap Tops $919,789.29 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $919,789.29 and approximately $189,613.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00136512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00158222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,948.69 or 0.99895649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.09 or 0.00921513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.31 or 0.06890363 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,536 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.