Panda Yield (BBOO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,436.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $60,378.08 and $2,436.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.72 or 0.00946252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00166802 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BBOOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.