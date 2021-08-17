Serum Achieves Market Capitalization of $354.02 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Serum has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $7.08 or 0.00015065 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $354.02 million and approximately $939.09 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.72 or 0.00946252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050121 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00166802 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

