Mint Club (MINT) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $4,521.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.