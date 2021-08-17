First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBTT opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

About First Bankers Trustshares

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of fiduciary services to individual retirement accounts, personal trusts, and employee benefit trusts. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operating, Commercial Real Estate, Agricultural Operating, Agricultural Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Real Estate Secured by 1-4 and Multi-Family, and Consumer.

