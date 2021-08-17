First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,859,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 3,170,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

FQVLF stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.