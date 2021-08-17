First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,859,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 3,170,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.3 days.

FQVLF stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.