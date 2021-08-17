Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Barclays

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

FRA GYC opened at €23.28 ($27.39) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.96. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

