Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RADI opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

