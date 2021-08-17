FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Shares of FLIDF opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.00. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

