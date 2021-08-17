FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.
Shares of FLIDF opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.00. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
