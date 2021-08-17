Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 44.69%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

