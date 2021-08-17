Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

