easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 820.5 days.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.02. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

