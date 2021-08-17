easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the July 15th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 820.5 days.

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.02. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

