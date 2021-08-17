Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,422% compared to the typical daily volume of 382 put options.

Shares of FTAI opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on FTAI shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth $4,290,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $201,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $9,754,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

