Short Interest in PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Expands By 100.0%

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVJTY opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27. PAO Severstal has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $23.89.
About PAO Severstal
Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.