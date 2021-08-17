Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tremor International stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.