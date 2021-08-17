Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TOTDY stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18. Toto has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $70.23.

Get Toto alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.