Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

