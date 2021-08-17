RFG Advisory LLC Sells 980 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. increased their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

AFL stock opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

