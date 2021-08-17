Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,478 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

