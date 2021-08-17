iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

