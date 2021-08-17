Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPST opened at $200.89 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $213.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

