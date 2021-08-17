RFG Advisory LLC Sells 299 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

