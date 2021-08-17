Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in McKesson by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $199.95 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.