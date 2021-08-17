AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,836.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

ABBV opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.