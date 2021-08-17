Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 330.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 427.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 476.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 381.7% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.12.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

