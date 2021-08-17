We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 23.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Fortinet by 300.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 142,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106,600 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 44.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $302.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.56, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.81. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $309.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

