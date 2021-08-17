We Are One Seven LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 523.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $334.02 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $162.20 and a one year high of $349.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.07. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

