Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Declines By 34.3%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,201.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UHOIF opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46. Ushio has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

