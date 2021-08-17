Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Declines By 34.3%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,201.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UHOIF opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46. Ushio has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $18.84.
About Ushio
Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.