Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Navigator by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Navigator by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 605,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navigator by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Analysts forecast that Navigator will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

