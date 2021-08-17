Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $75.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

