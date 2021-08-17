Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Rises By 106.3%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOWTF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.13. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile
