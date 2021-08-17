Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Rises By 106.3%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOWTF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.13. Tower One Wireless has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

