Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.17. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

