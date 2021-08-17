Investors Research Corp Sells 4,632 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

