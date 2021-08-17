Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $151.87 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $153.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.73.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $6,871,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,032 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,589. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.