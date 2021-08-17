Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after buying an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

NYSE:GD opened at $200.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.85. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

