Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

