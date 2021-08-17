Investors Research Corp Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 55,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% during the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $100.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11.

