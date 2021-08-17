Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Magna International has raised its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $9.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

NYSE:MGA opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Edward Jones upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

