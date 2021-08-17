Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

THW opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.