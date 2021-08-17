NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.79 on September 30th

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.76. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON NESF opened at GBX 100.95 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The firm has a market cap of £593.69 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.02.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

