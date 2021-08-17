Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of SPE stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.33. Special Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $15.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

