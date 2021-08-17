Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cummins worth $30,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

NYSE CMI opened at $239.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.18. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

