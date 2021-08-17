Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,770,244 shares in the company, valued at $68,480,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101,688 shares of company stock valued at $187,377,657 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

NYSE PLTR opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

