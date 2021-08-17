Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Announces $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, September 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

