We Are One Seven LLC Sells 4,210 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,689,000 after acquiring an additional 120,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after acquiring an additional 143,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $292.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.58. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

