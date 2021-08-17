RFG Advisory LLC Sells 557 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

NYSE AXP opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.20. The stock has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

