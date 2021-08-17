Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

CDXS opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90. Codexis has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

